Salmon Arm Masters Waves Swim Club Executive says rec centre upgrade needs eight-lane pool to meet current, future recreation needs of community. (File photo)

Letter: Eight-lane pool would better service community

As our municipal and regional population continues to grow, it is essential the future recreation centre be able to service the area for the next 30 years or more.

We strongly feel the role of the recreation facility is to promote a life-long active lifestyle for all community members.

An eight-lane pool is essential to meet this mandate.

This increased size will allow more programming for children and families through lessons and swim clubs, as well as for adults and seniors through aqua fit, lap lanes and Masters swim club. Furthermore, the region would be able to support its exceptional athletes by allowing them to remain in the area to train to be competitive at a provincial, national or international level.

Two proposed options have been presented to the public following consultation. Both options keep the pool in its current configuration, 6 lanes x 25m tank. We feel that an eight-lane pool would address the accessibility issue with the increased size relieving the current scheduling conflicts.

Before we invest a substantial sum as a community and region, lets make sure we get the plan right.

To spend $35-45 million dollars and still have the same size of pool, 6 lanes x 25m, is not how taxpayers dollars should be spent. To close the aquatic facility for a year while construction is underway is not feasible if community members are to remain active, children are to learn to the life skill of swimming and water safety and swim clubs are to retain members and coaches.

We urge you to consider a revised option with a larger pool of eight lanes so the recreational future of the region is planned for properly.

Angela Carson,

Salmon Arm Masters Waves Swim Club Executive

