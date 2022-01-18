Letter: Federal government needs to take stronger lead on COVID-19

I don’t have a lot of concern about the closure of bars or gyms with respect to COVID-19.

While it may cost jobs, these are typically service industry jobs and there are many opportunities to get another similar job servicing people. There are “Hiring ” signs everywhere.

The public will save money by having to drink at home instead of a bar. The loss of socializing can easily be reduced by inviting one’s neighbour over for a beer.

As for gyms, surely people can find something to lift repetitively at home; maybe even find a rope to skip with in the kitchen. Find a mirror and one can still dress up in their fancy workout clothes and admire their hard work.

This is a small inconvenience for the good of so many.

Read more: Enough Pfizer antiviral to treat 30K people already in Canada; enough for 120K more coming

Read more: Airlines, airport ask Canada to drop arrivals testing requirement

I’d like to see all public gatherings curtailed for a while. Restaurants (allow drive thru and pick up), libraries, restricted access to stores – all should be addressed.

Huge lineups at the checkouts of stores is just feeding the spread of COVID-19. People standing in line are chatting, not standing six-feet apart doing social distancing.

I’m just like everyone else in that I hate wearing a mask and want to enjoy my retirement traveling. Anything that can get us out of this mess should be done, and done NOW.

The federal government needs to provide some legislation to get the provinces in line with a general Canadian COVID-19 protocol that is consistent and also ensure it’s the same everywhere.

Sadly we need the feds to do what the Provinces are incapable of doing.

Bob White

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Letters