Letter: Festivalgoer says thank you by shopping in Salmon Arm

I have just returned from my umpteenth trip to the Roots and Blues Festival.
I love the incredible atmosphere and dedication of the community members in hosting this event.
In case people wonder if this benefits the whole community, I personally spent money on accommodation, meals, shopping at chain and independent stores and the farmers market.
I must admit I even went to the store for ice and a wee bit of drink.
I am more than pleased to spend money throughout Salmon Arm as my thank you for putting up with us.
Thank you all!
P. Diakiw,
Lake Country
