Letter: Festivalgoer says thank you by shopping in Salmon Arm

I have just returned from my umpteenth trip to the Roots and Blues Festival.

I love the incredible atmosphere and dedication of the community members in hosting this event.

In case people wonder if this benefits the whole community, I personally spent money on accommodation, meals, shopping at chain and independent stores and the farmers market.

I must admit I even went to the store for ice and a wee bit of drink.

I am more than pleased to spend money throughout Salmon Arm as my thank you for putting up with us.

Thank you all!

P. Diakiw,

Lake Country

