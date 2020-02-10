Letter: First Nations supporters of pipeline could act as mediators in protest

Writer suggests way to facilitate talks between protesters and police

The RCMP has been tasked with enforcing the laws of the land, but they need help – a lot of help.

From what I understand, the majority of the First Nations people who are actually affected by the Coastal GasLink pipeline are in favour of the construction because of the short and long-term economic benefits.

Read more: VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Read more: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Why then aren’t pro-pipeline First Nations spokespersons acting as facilitators and mediators between the police and the Wet’suwet’en protesters?

It is disconcerting to see so much animosity and mayhem. It’s always easier to start a fight than it is to end one.

Lloyd Atkins

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Greta Thunberg not afraid to speak the truth
Next story
Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Just Posted

Woman claims damages after emergency C-section follows fall in Salmon Arm store

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Vehicle passenger and semi driver uninjured in Feb. 7 accident in Tappen

Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

A free screening of Era of Megafires will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Letter: Virtual consultations would benefit patients’ health and pocketbooks

System could save on travel-related expenses for health care

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

Letter: First Nations supporters of pipeline could act as mediators in protest

Writer suggests way to facilitate talks between protesters and police

Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Writer appalled by police raids of First Nations defending their right to oppose pipeline

Most Read