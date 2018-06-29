Letter: Fletcher’s opposition to voting system absurd

Canadians are ready for integrity in democracy

I have waded through the gibberish of Tom Fletcher before, but this one takes the cake.

He supports the evolved unethical behavior of the antiquated first-past-the-post (FPTP) 40 per cent minority “winner’s” voting debacle.

Why does he live in the past? And whatever in heaven’s name is wrong with allowing more people’s voices to be heard; like as in a true democracy? Saying proportional representation is complicated, is misinformation, plain and simple.

Why does he conjure up such pointed bullying nonsense? Why does he lack respect for the majority of voters? Canadians are ready for integrity in democracy, not crooked FPTP “politics.” I have to ask Mr. Fletcher to take a look at himself. I don’t think this guy has a right to use that position to spoof off like that. I truly hope people will see through what bunk he wrote.

I challenge Mr. Fletcher to consider how I vote for whatever party politics, as being outside politics. Mr. Fletcher and I can go ahead and vote party politics; I hope we both have one another’s understanding and respect.

I challenge Tom Fletcher to answer my questions with answers that contain integrity. I do find his obvious dislike of democracy outside of the FPTP debacle, repulsive.

David R Derbowka

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
letter:Two-bridge plan bad for waterfront

Just Posted

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grad 2018

Oh the places they will go

Photographer snaps ‘disturbing’ photo as bird offers chick a plastic bite

Wildlife photographer laments proliferation of litter in Salmon Arm Bay

A dreary long-weekend forecast

Unlike last year, this Canada day weekend is looking cool, cloudy and rainy

UPDATED: 2 people dead after plane goes missing in B.C. mountains

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Update: Ten-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

Happy Canada Day: What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Letter: Fletcher’s opposition to voting system absurd

Canadians are ready for integrity in democracy

1908: New post office in Tappen gets new name

Looking back through the Archives at history in the Shuswap

B.C. drug smuggler who used helicopters to deliver drugs sentenced

Colin Martin, 46, was responsible for delivering thousands of pounds of “B.C. Bud” to forest clearings in Washington state and Idaho

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

Updated: Police investigate suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward in incident

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Most Read

  • Letter: Fletcher’s opposition to voting system absurd

    Canadians are ready for integrity in democracy