Letter: Fletcher’s opposition to voting system absurd

I have waded through the gibberish of Tom Fletcher before, but this one takes the cake.

He supports the evolved unethical behavior of the antiquated first-past-the-post (FPTP) 40 per cent minority “winner’s” voting debacle.

Why does he live in the past? And whatever in heaven’s name is wrong with allowing more people’s voices to be heard; like as in a true democracy? Saying proportional representation is complicated, is misinformation, plain and simple.

Why does he conjure up such pointed bullying nonsense? Why does he lack respect for the majority of voters? Canadians are ready for integrity in democracy, not crooked FPTP “politics.” I have to ask Mr. Fletcher to take a look at himself. I don’t think this guy has a right to use that position to spoof off like that. I truly hope people will see through what bunk he wrote.

I challenge Mr. Fletcher to consider how I vote for whatever party politics, as being outside politics. Mr. Fletcher and I can go ahead and vote party politics; I hope we both have one another’s understanding and respect.

I challenge Tom Fletcher to answer my questions with answers that contain integrity. I do find his obvious dislike of democracy outside of the FPTP debacle, repulsive.

David R Derbowka

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

