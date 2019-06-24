Letter: Follow U.S. lead on biosolids

This past November in the U.S., the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) published a notice (https://www.epa.gov/office-inspector-general/report-epa-unable-assess-impact-hundreds-unregulated-pollutants-land) that it could no longer assure the public that land-applied biosolids were safe. The agency made this statement based on the acknowledgement that it does not know the risks involved with spreading hundreds of pollutants onto farm soils. It identifies 352 toxins found in biosolids as being of most concern.

BC (and indeed Canada) needs to make a similar statement – and for the same reason. Our government agencies equally lack data on these toxins, which, as the EPA states, “include pharmaceuticals, steroids and flame retardants.” Currently, only a dozen pollutants are tested for in these patches of toxic goulash that are trucked out of our cities and spread on our farms and forests.

How can our Ministry of the Environment make a claim of safety? They can’t.

B.C.is currently updating its guidelines around its Organic Matter Recycling Regulations. The new guidelines will still only insist on testing for a dozen pollutants – primarily metals. This is simply not sufficient to assure public health, or that of the environment. There are too many unknowns, and the risks are too high. Switzerland has completely banned the use of biosolids on agricultural soils because of the risk of irreversible damage to the soil, the danger to public health and possible negative effects on the quality of the food farmers produce.

Read more: Turtle Valley Bison Ranch owners speak on biosolids controversy

Read more: Letter: Arrow Transportation, Turtle Valley Bison Ranch respond to biosolids concerns

Read more: Letter: Writer argues biosolids will damage water, soil

We should be taking a similar stand, and using our toxic sewage waste as a source of energy, and a resource that can be mined for its nitrogen and phosphorus . It is time to take decisive steps to end land-applied sludge, and more immediately, the B.C. government and the Canadian government have a duty to follow the EPA lead here and make a similar public statement – They cannot assure the public that biosolids are safe.

Don Vincent

Previous story
Letter: Residents urged to vote for kitchen for Outdoor School

Just Posted

Help needed on restoration of historical cabin in the Shuswap

The Cache Cabin served as the halfway point on the journey to the Mara Lookout Ranger Station.

Two mudslides close Seymour Arm road in North Shuswap, no one injured

Slides hit Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road halfway between St. Ives and Seymour Arm

Chance of showers and thunderstorm for Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Mostly cloudy day for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen regions

Lower lake levels could create bumper crop of invasive milfoil

The CSRD board received an update on efforts to suppress the invasive aquatic plant

Vernon and Sicamous cannabis stores get provincial nod

Spiritleaf in Vernon will be the Okanagan’s first cannabis store.

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Crash near Okanagan elementary school investigated

RCMP officer watches driver hit concrete barrier and then fence at school

Trans event at Pride gives marginalized youth a community, says director

The Trans Youth March and Social participants rallied on Thursday, June 20.

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

One Okanagan municipality has seen a crime increase in almost every statistical category, report says

Report states there were 617 offences in Lake Country in 2018; almost 100 more than 2017

“Our community has had its heart broken”: South Okanagan celebrates life of David Kampe

Community and families members who knew Kampe give tearful addresses

The torch has been lit for the +55 BC Games

Volunteers are still needed

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Most Read