Letter: Forget the moon, Canada, and revamp lottery system

Why in this world is Canada about to spend millions of dollars on a desire to land a rover on the moon?

This has been done. We spent lots on it in conjunction with NASA.

The moon is old news – it’s just dirt people, a big clump of useless dust.

Mars is the new waste of money being explored – a different dust ball that is as useless as the moon to us earthlings.

Wanna go play in the dirt? Go to Arizona and play in the hot desolate dirt there. Just another example of the government taking too much money from us as taxpayers and feeling the need to spend like it grows on trees.

Pay down the debt and lower my taxes, and if somebody in the government has the need to go play in the dirt, have them build a sandbox in their backyard.

On another money issue with the government: We need to revamp the lottery system. The options and prize monies are out of control.

Watching seniors lining up and picking a bunch of lottery tickets which will bring them nothing more than a dream is sad. It’s like watching people playing the slots in Vegas, or our Canadian casinos all electronic – the odds are terrible. Why not one or two lotteries, and make it so most of the money is paid out only in smaller amounts? One million would make anybody happy. Instead of giving one person $65 million, let’s have 65 people get a million.

What possibly would I do with $65 million dollars?

Bob White

