Letter: Get aid to those who need it most

Writer proud of Canadian government when it comes to foreign aid

I’ve always been proud of our government when it comes to providing aid to countries who have endured tough times.

I am concerned, however, when we give money to nation’s with governments that are suspect in the handling of cash and how much finally gets through to those in need.

Would it not be better to send, say Lebanon, freighters full of wheat which is a staple for the people who live there, maybe a shipload of lumber to help rebuild, and throw in some canola which the Chinese don’t seem to want anymore?

By buying these products from Canadian suppliers we are supporting our own farmers and not relying on these foreign governments to spend it how they see it best and know it will help those in need.

Give the Red Cross a call and they’ll tell you what is needed and how to disperse it.

Read more: Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Bob White

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lebanon