Letter: Good reason to shop local

Letter: Good reasons to shop local

As I see the media report on what is going on with China and a bunch of other countries, I just have to shake my head as to why people go there in person to conduct business.

Most of us do business with China almost everyday. Look at the labels on the products you buy.

The people who go over there to sell and transport drugs deserve to be locked up. As for businessmen who go there, what were they thinking? Have they not heard of the internet or, for that matter, inviting your Chinese investors here where it’s safe and orderly to do business?

When I have travelled throughout Europe I have witnessed many American’s wearing Canadian apparel. Canadians are recognized worldwide as a peaceful nation, but that can only take us so far. There are many foreign countries who have no respect at all for North Americans.

Read more: China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

Read more: China criticizes Trudeau’s comments on death penalty decision

Canada is a very young country as far as the world and history is concerned and we need to grow up and take care of ourselves and quit relying on the U.S. and China as suppliers. There’s a reason there is a shop local movement.

Bob White

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Building the perfect political action figure

Just Posted

Total Fitness adds momentum to Shannon Sharp tribute

Gym raises funds for outdoor learning circle at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Hergott: Assumptions surrounding small vehicle damage and injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses the the relationship between vehicle damage and injury in a crash

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

An Okanagan man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Most Read