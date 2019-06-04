Letter: Good reason to shop local

As I see the media report on what is going on with China and a bunch of other countries, I just have to shake my head as to why people go there in person to conduct business.

Most of us do business with China almost everyday. Look at the labels on the products you buy.

The people who go over there to sell and transport drugs deserve to be locked up. As for businessmen who go there, what were they thinking? Have they not heard of the internet or, for that matter, inviting your Chinese investors here where it’s safe and orderly to do business?

When I have travelled throughout Europe I have witnessed many American’s wearing Canadian apparel. Canadians are recognized worldwide as a peaceful nation, but that can only take us so far. There are many foreign countries who have no respect at all for North Americans.

Read more: China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

Read more: China criticizes Trudeau’s comments on death penalty decision

Canada is a very young country as far as the world and history is concerned and we need to grow up and take care of ourselves and quit relying on the U.S. and China as suppliers. There’s a reason there is a shop local movement.

Bob White

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter