Letter: Google doesn’t pay for journalism

I first fell in love with reading the newspaper when I had a delivery route when I was 13 back in Toronto.

When the bundles of papers were dropped off I would open my bundle and read the paper for free before I delivered them.

I have a subscription to your paper and also read the Vancouver Sun every day. I get the Globe on Saturdays. I feel very strongly about supporting the industry and am so disappointed when I hear people tell me they are too cheap to pay for the paper and get their news for free from the internet.

Google and similar sites do NOT pay any money for the news they provide. Instead, they plagiarize the papers and generate advertising revenue at the same time.

Money they didn’t earn or deserve.

Advertisers who use papers will get my business before the ads I see on Google, etc.

The federal government’s assistance in supporting the publishing industry is a welcome sight and matters to people like me. It’s so nice to go to Askew’s on a Saturday and see two big stacks of the Sun and the Globe.

Many senior men like myself love to go and get the papers and sit down at home for a good reading day. Unfortunately, today’s youth will just be content with looking at their cell phones for their current event news.

Ignorance is not bliss.

Bob White

