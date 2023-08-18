(Black Press file photo)

Letter: Government action needed in response to climate change

‘Now is the time to stand up for nature.’

As we experience hotter than usual days and smoky air that is dangerous to our health we have reason to expect the government of B.C. to take the necessary action to deal with these symptoms of climate change.

Between 2017 and 2021 our province had four of the worst fire seasons in recorded history and 2023 is already the second worst in history. The ten warmest years between 1800 and 2022 have all happened since 2010. It is now predicted that we will have more days each year with temperatures greater than 25 C with less summer rain.

We also have reason to be very concerned about the impacts of climate change and human activities on the natural world. Habitat loss is one of the greatest threats to all species of plants and animals. Protecting natural areas is one of the solutions in fighting the effects of climate change.

The government of B.C. made a commitment to protect 30 per cent of the land surface from the kinds of industrial activities that cause habitat loss by 2030. So far only 15.6 per cent is protected. We have a long way to go.

As citizens we have an obligation to inform the decision makers about what is important to us. Now is the time to stand up for nature.

Janet Pattinson

READ MORE: ‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

READ MORE: Evacuation orders loom in Shuswap as heavy winds could increase wildfire activity

