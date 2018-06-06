Letter: Greens control NDP

This letter writer feels the Green half of the coalition government is exerting their influence

Is the NDP really in charge of B.C. when they must kiss the backsides of a trio of Green Party members to avoid an early election? I think not.

On the other side of the tax coin… If the Green trio had sided with the Liberals, would the Libs have taken an identical stance on the pipeline as the NDP did? I think so.

As a result of that opinion I will to the fullest extent I can, be too lazy to drive and walk instead, not to save the environment, but rather to take revenue away from our provincial government.

This is punishment for how all three of the mentioned parties seem to be putting their own interests ahead of citizens like me.

-Jerry Hobbs