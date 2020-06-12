Letter: Haters fail to break spirit of Salmon Arm protest

Hazel Brooks holds her sign up high in the Black Lives Matter protest held along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm on June 6, 2020. (Zev Tiefenbach photo)

I participated in the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (June 6), and I’d just like to say how proud I am of our community.

This is the first protest I’ve been a part of and I’m truly amazed by the number of people who took part. So many people were there on the highway holding their signs and showing their support.

I loved seeing the reactions of the drivers as they travelled down the highway. Some people were so happy to see us out there; they honked their horns and you could almost feel their excitement. Others would smile and put their thumbs up to show support, or just put out a simple peace sign.

Even when a passing driver would rev their engine in disagreement, or glare out the window, it didn’t matter to me. What could they do? We were out there with our signs, chanting and standing up for what we believe in – there was nothing they could do to stop us.

Read more: PHOTOS: Second Shuswap Black Lives Matter rally draws big crowd

Read more: Salmon Arm demonstrators show unity with Black Lives Matter movement

As much as some people hated it, we were bringing awareness to a real problem.

It felt so good to be out there, using my voice to speak up for what’s right. And while I may just be one person whose actions are barely noticeable, when we all get together we could actually make an impact.

I think it’s a great way to spread awareness and I’ll definitely be out there again to stand up for other causes I believe in.

Hazel Brooks, 13

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm