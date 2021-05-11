Letters to the editor can be submitted to newsroom@saobserver.net. (File image)

Letter: In favour of Trudeau being the first person on Mars

Writer unimpressed with prime minister’s performance

SpaceX designed their large booster rocket to return to Earth for re-use.

When one of them crashed at the landing pad, the mishap was referred to as a RUD, a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.” Now that’s a fantastic way to use techno-babble to downplay an inadvertent explosive scattering of rocket parts.

During the next federal election, don’t be surprised if Prime Minister Trudeau tries to explain away his broken promises and shattered ethics by referring to them using a somewhat similar form of politico-babble. He may think the voters can be hoodwinked again, but I bet a majority of Canadians think he should say, “I’m always screwing up because I don’t have any guiding principles. I guess I wasn’t ready for this job after all.”

No doubt Trudeau will try using other forms of politico-babble to describe what happened to his professed belief that budgets balance themselves. All those in favour of Justin being the first man to walk on Mars, please put up your hand.

Lloyd Atkins

Justin Trudeau

