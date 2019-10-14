Letter: Keep Canada free from world powers, corporate greed

Many of our ancestors came to Canada for freedom, sometimes running for their lives from communist Russia as my parents did.

They were successful farmers who not only developed the land but built the schools and hospitals for the community.

One of their farm workers thoughtfully told them to get in their buggy and run or they would be shot that night in order for the government to seize their land.

I thought I would never see the possibility of such slavery of the masses in Canada, but my mother told me it happens overnight, without warning.

It happened in socialist Nazi Germany, where Hitler deceptively brainwashed the youth for his purposes, seizing land and killing people at will. Let’s make sure our education system teaches youth to read (history as well), write well and learn mathematics (logic). We need a future generation of critical thinkers.

It’s vital for Canadians to take control of our own resources (agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, fishing and air quality) in order that our future generations do not become slaves of the state.

Let’s set the example of governing with respect for individual rights while prohibiting theft, lying and murder.

We need to encourage the development of industry that is careful and responsible with our resources and environment while developing jobs for every Canadian

Support the small business developer, the small farmer, and stop corporate grants/handouts. Don’t sell out to foreign countries and corporations.

Hold corporations accountable for their destruction of the environment and people’s livelihood.

We need to learn to control our endless appetite for stuff that we don’t need and can’t afford.

We can do this. Educate yourself. Hold every government official and agency accountable. Protect individual freedom.

Take control locally and nationally and not become slaves of world powers and corporate greed. Keep Canada free.

Lori Onsorge

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Most Read