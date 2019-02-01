Letter: Keep out of Venezuela’s political affairs

I believe that the reasons why Venezuela is in desperate straits is precisely because of U.S. sanctions that have been trying to topple their governments since the left- leaning Chavez was in power. He (conveniently!) died of cancer, but the regime didn’t change. So the U.S. is insisting on more and more sanctions. Who does that hurt? The people, of course.

So it is difficult to know whether it is the government or the sanctions that need to be changed. I would certainly not support some puppet who springs forward and takes power without being elected. What sort of a person would do that? He won’t be any better for the people. (Maybe for the oil cartel, yes?)

Related:Canada to host Venezuela summit to support anti-Maduro forces

I was taught to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you!” Let’s leave it up to the Venezuelan people to elect the governments they want, and make sure our hands are clean! After all, would we want to have others meddle in our government?

Eva Lyman

Celista

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter