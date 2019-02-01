Letter: Keep out of Venezuela’s political affairs

I believe that the reasons why Venezuela is in desperate straits is precisely because of U.S. sanctions that have been trying to topple their governments since the left- leaning Chavez was in power. He (conveniently!) died of cancer, but the regime didn’t change. So the U.S. is insisting on more and more sanctions. Who does that hurt? The people, of course.

So it is difficult to know whether it is the government or the sanctions that need to be changed. I would certainly not support some puppet who springs forward and takes power without being elected. What sort of a person would do that? He won’t be any better for the people. (Maybe for the oil cartel, yes?)

Related:Canada to host Venezuela summit to support anti-Maduro forces

I was taught to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you!” Let’s leave it up to the Venezuelan people to elect the governments they want, and make sure our hands are clean! After all, would we want to have others meddle in our government?

Eva Lyman

Celista

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Supporting Wet’suwet’en defence of territory
Next story
Letter: Winter recreation secret revealed

Just Posted

Small Glories make big impression

Great music, banter, laughter and song on offer in concert at Nexus in Salmon Arm

Daycare crisis persists in region

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

District of Sicamous to ban consumer fireworks

Professional displays for Canada Day and other district-run events will not be affected

Effort underway to rename Sicamous arena

March Memorial Arena will honour contributions of Wayne and Lorraine March

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

Trapped deer part of government research project

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Heat take beating in two games vs. Wranglers

Home and away series both lopsided against Chase

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Salmar Classic expands availability for community use

Business Spotlight by Leah Blain

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Letter: Keep out of Venezuela’s political affairs

I believe that the reasons why Venezuela is in desperate straits is… Continue reading

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

Most Read