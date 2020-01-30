Letter: Keep your dogs off salted roads and sidewalks

I have a dog that has been a part of my life for 60 years.

I can’t express how much I love my dog, and dogs in general, and I get so angry with people who like to take their dogs into harsh environments as if they are some kind of a trophy pet.

Of course, many people are sick and tired of seeing dogs in hot cars in the summer, and will smash in the window and call 911. That just doesn’t seem to be working.

Why do people feel compelled to take their dogs with them shopping or for walks on paved roads? Try standing on hot pavement in bare feet – then you will understand. Leaving then at home with a bowl of fresh water and sleeping in the cool basement is the best thing you can do.

The hot pavement burns their paws. Take them on to a grassy area instead. As for in the winter, when taking your dog into a store (and why do stores even allow dogs inside?), know there are many parking lots that put salt down outside and that salt is terrible for a dog’s paws. It can cause a chemical infection. (Are they not licking their paws?)

C’mon people, smarten up and leave your pets at home and take them for a walk or for a run in a place with comfortable ground to play on. What’s next, people taking their cat, guinea pig, pet rat, maybe even their snake for a visit to the mall?

Bob White