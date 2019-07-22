Letter: Make CSRD directors’ term limit subject to alternative approval process

Since when did democracy ‘evolve’ to the point of becoming a blanket licence permitting our ‘elected’ representatives to do as they please, unless 10 per cent of the electorate takes additional steps to oppose them? I am speaking of the recent Columbia Shuswap Regional District proposal to buy Centennial Park at $700,000 over its appraised value.

I also speak of the alternative approval notice in the Shuswap Market News for adoption of bylaw #5798 2019. The latter proposal will permit the CSRD to contribute financially to those groups and organizations ‘they deem worthy’ of support – arts, cultural and recreational programs – in amounts ‘they deem appropriate,’ with the costs of this service to be levied against you, the taxpayer. Eighty-seven per cent of the cost is to be borne by Area C (Blind Bay) and 13 per cent by area F (Scotch Creek).

If opposed, you must submit opposition electoral response forms to the CSRD by August 21. Recently, in Area C alone, we have had the following money pit proposals: a) an extended sewer system and sewage treatment plant to replace expensive existing septic systems which were built to code; b) an alternative recycling process, to replace a perfectly functioning garbage collection system; c) a proposal to purchase a flood plain for a park, priced way over market value; d) and now a service to support arts and culture, which has been self-sustaining to date, and which will require hiring administration employees. All of these proposals are to be financed by additional taxation on you, the electorate.

Instead of our elected representatives telling us what we want, maybe it is time for them to ask the electorate what we want and need. As a taxpayer, I too would like to put forward a proposal for adoption, namely that CSRD elected office terms be limited to one term only, unless at least 10 per cent of the electorate submit a signed form indicating their opposition to this proposal.

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

