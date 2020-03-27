Letter: Many people to be celebrated during COVID-19 crisis, some not quite as much

Writer notes discrepancy between gas prices in Salmon Arm and neighbouring communities

During this time of crises, it is so refreshing and encouraging to see all of our citizens and small businesses pulling together, to help each other get through these difficult times.

Greeters at Walmart are wiping down handles on shopping carts, other folks are shopping for seniors, shut-ins, and for those self-quarantining.

Even more incredible, most of our local merchants are not gouging the general public for items currently needed or in demand. While they may have placed restrictions on quantity available to individual customers, this is perfectly understandable and acceptable.

Then there are our front-line workers in medical clinics, pharmacies and the hospital, all working long, hard hours (without complaint) to keep us safe!

Read more: Gas dips below $1 at downtown Salmon Arm stations

Read more: Salmon Arm mall closes in response to COVID-19, stores adjust hours

How can you not be proud of our local citizens and businesses?

Then there is the S.A.S.S.C.C. (Salmon Arm Service Station Coffee Cartel). You may ask what are they doing for our seniors and for those who have lost their employment, can’t afford child care, can’t make their next rental payments, etc.?

Believe it our not, the SASSCC has actually stepped up to the plate and finally lowered their gas prices from 1.09 all the way down to 99.9 – right across the board (no higher, no lower)! At first blush, this almost appears to be commendable, except gas in Tappen, Blind Bay, Sorrento and Enderby (as of March 25) is only 94.9 and has been for some time! Kamloops and Kelowna’s gas varies from 92.9 to 94.9. And what about those greedy gas bandits in Vancouver? Only 93.5-95.9!

Salmon Armenians, when we get through this crises, please remember who did not take advantage of their neighbors and fellow citizens, and who the real local heroes are. I know who they aren’t!

Ken Smith

Blind Bay

