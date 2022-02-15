Letter: Mayors fail to alleviate concerns around incorporation in South Shuswap

On March 2, the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study Advisory Committee is expected to decide if there’s enough support to proceed to a referendum creating a new Sorrento-Blind Municipality within the South Shuswap. (CSRD map)

I watched the seemingly rehearsed love-in (Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study online discussion panel) of January 29.

I say ‘rehearsed’ because on January 19, our Electoral Area C director admitted on line to having discussed Sicamous’ incorporation merits with that community’s mayor. What single word best describes this type of conduct?

None of the mayors participating in the call provided construction costs for their municipal halls, although Sicamous’ mayor smugly remarked that their protesters now have a place to gather.

Another mayor advised that incorporation brought their community together. They now have: trails, parks, a band shell, entertainment and even celebrate Canada Day. We already enjoy these same community’activities and amenities. As for attracting a medical center, we currently have two medical, as well as many doctors and an excellent hospital only 20 minutes away. Try driving in Kelowna or Vancouver!

While some municipalities occupy abandoned buildings, your director failed to mention that they also confirmed soon needing more space. And did our director actively oppose the Columbia Shuswap Regional District moving into its new palatial lakeshore offices, when empty buildings were available in Salmon Arm? (Blind Bay does have an abandoned post office).

There is no confusion with policing costs. If population exceeds 5,000 when incorporated, you must accept 70 per cent of provincially imposed policing costs. When unincorporated, the province must provide adequate policing, for which you pay only 30 per cent. And how does one pay for: police officers, a depot, equipment, staff, etc., without an industrial base? By hiking residential taxes.

Any director suggesting councils can lower taxes is naïve and akin to believing in the tooth fairy!

Similarly, consultants ‘factoring in’ an appropriate budget for mayor and council salaries is misleading and absolutely meaningless. Appropriate salaries and related spending are decided and finalized by mayors and council – not consultants. Incidentally, how many multiple dwellings have now been constructed on Centennial Field? Do you miss paying increased taxes for this aborted $2,700,000 purchase, as highly recommended and previously pushed by our director? The power is still yours; use it wisely!

Ken Smith,

Concerned Citizens of Blind Bay

