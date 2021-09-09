Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (File photo)

Letter: Merritt travellers grateful for help from Salmon Arm tire shop

Couple say Kal Tire staff went above and beyond to get them on their way

To the editor,

I would like to commend Blair Whitmore and his staff at Kal Tire in your beautiful city for their kindness and customer service above and beyond all expectations.

We had a flat tire about 10 kilometres west of Salmon Arm on Thursday, Sept 2nd, and Kal Tire responded and put the small spare on for us.

When we returned to Salmon Arm, their staff checked the rear tire to make sure it was not damaged and spent a lot of time looking for an 19-inch tire for us. Unfortunately, there were no tires that size in the region and eventually they called their competition to find one for us.

We made it home safe to Merritt because of their kindness and service. Kudos and many thanks Kal Tire.

Margaret Gillespie and Ross Olive

