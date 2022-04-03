Letter: Misinformation around Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation a concern

As I sit poised to put pen to paper, it’s the morning after the Academy Awards. Facebook, just one of many social media platforms, is on fire with posts about last night’s confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

I am disappointed by the amount of attention that has been given to this unfortunate event, especially when there’s a war raging overseas. Surely there are other things deserving more conversation than what transpired last night.

Case in point, we have an incorporation referendum coming up on April 30. My discussions with area residents lead me to believe there is a lot of misinformation out there. I’m worried residents are walking into what could arguably be the most important vote in this community, without being informed. Even worse, they could be basing their vote on gross misinformation.

I’ll be voting for incorporation and here’s why. I want decisions for the future of the Sorrento-Blind Bay area to be made locally. It’s that simple.

Currently we have directors from out-of-area voting on issues that concern only the South Shuswap. While I respect the efforts and time spent by all of those directors, I feel some of the decisions have led to no direct benefit to our area. Decisions should be made by locals – those who know the area well. A local mayor and council engaging with residents should facilitate better conversations.

The naysayers will say incorporation will bring change. Change is already here – look around you. Growth will bring some change, not incorporation. It’s my opinion we protect our identity and character as a community by managing change responsibly at the local level. It does not mean hurrying to build a new rec centre or a civic centre or developing the lakeshore. It’s more about basic needs – housing, transportation and infrastructure such as liquid waste management. The best way to protect our pristine waters is to stop the leeching of septic systems into the lake. Otherwise our biggest asset, the thing that we all came here for, is going to be lost.

I’d like to make an appeal to potential voters to make this issue a priority. Cut through the noise and misinformation – visit the CSRD website to get the facts. Get informed and vote on April 30. Make your vote count to chart our path.

Karen Brown

