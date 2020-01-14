Letter: Neighbours’ help shovelling snow warms the heart

Writer grateful to Salmon Arm residents supporting one another

I find it wonderful to see how the people of Salmon Arm are working together to help one another out during all the snow we recently received.

Our modular home park has been reduced to one lane so people need to co-operate with one another to pass. I’m so very grateful to a couple of my neighbours who clear my snow and watch out over me as I’m in poor health. Little things, like seeing people stuck and others pulling over to push them out.

What with all the cold we are dealing with, the spirit of community warms one’s heart. Very Canadian, eh?

Bob White

