Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

Voters overwhelmed with denunciation and rejection

It was impossible to feel any affection for the debaters during this federal election.

No one expects perfection, but those so-called leaders were all about interjection, deflection and misdirection. Their competing policies needed dissection and correction. Every promise should have been accompanied with a deficit projection. Instead, voters were overwhelmed by denunciation and rejection. There was no inspirational connection.

The repetition of their insipid talking points was as painful as an infection in the lower midsection.

Read more: Letter: Small actions of North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates speak volumes

Read more: Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Lloyd Atkins

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare
Next story
LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

Just Posted

Memorial bench honours the contribution of former Salmon Arm fire chief Pat Shirley

The Shirley family has a long history with the Salmon Arm department going back to the early 1900s.

Kraft Heinz Project Play voting underway, an opportunity to light Larch Hills

Public participation needed to win $250,000 in project funding

Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Prices increase after Pinnacle Renewable Energy steps away from bag sales

On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

Salmon Arm’s Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for fourShuswap-North Okanagan candidates

VIDEO: Salmon Arm students given chance to question candidates

More than 500 kids from Grades 4 to 8 attend all-candidates forum at Shuswap Middle School

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

Voters overwhelmed with denunciation and rejection

COLUMN: Province’s hot springs are a gift from nature

What a joy to watch someone slip into the springs and see the stress and strain melt from their face

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

Most Read