Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

It was impossible to feel any affection for the debaters during this federal election.

No one expects perfection, but those so-called leaders were all about interjection, deflection and misdirection. Their competing policies needed dissection and correction. Every promise should have been accompanied with a deficit projection. Instead, voters were overwhelmed by denunciation and rejection. There was no inspirational connection.

The repetition of their insipid talking points was as painful as an infection in the lower midsection.

Read more: Letter: Small actions of North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates speak volumes

Read more: Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Lloyd Atkins

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter