Letter: Noisy minority opposed to B.C. vaccine card

In regard to the impending B.C. vaccine card, it needs to be pointed out that the loud, angry, negative protest voice always receives the most notice from the public and media.

Yes, hundreds, sometimes many more, anti-vaccine card protesters have shown up to interrupt hospital operations or politician appearances, but hundreds of thousands of people, almost 800,000 as of Sept. 9 (Global News), have already signed up to receive a vaccine card via the provincial government website.

The negative voice could say British Columbians are signing up because they’re being forced to, but that kind of circular argument could go round and round forever.

Business owners are right to be apprehensive about staff enforcing vaccine card use, but unless a person has been living in a cave in recent months, everyone knows about the card – which means the only reason there would be difficulties at a given establishment where a card is required is someone trying to make a statement or start a fight of some degree.

So remember, while the negative voice garners the headlines, thousands who support the vaccine card policy are quietly signing up for them.

Dave Whitfield,

Blind Bay

