Letter: Now is the time for CSRD to purchase Centennial Field

Writer supports park land acquisition for South Shuswap residents

It appears that the readers of this newspaper are only getting articles written about the acquisition of Centennial Field in Blind Bay that are of the negative persuasion.

I for one would like to put it out there that purchasing Centennial Field to keep it as a park in perpetuity is the best thing that could happen for Blind Bay. A community park is a central focus of a community!

The people of Blind Bay and area have been able to use Centennial Field over the years for Canada Day, Music in the Park and other functions, only because of the generosity of the Barker Family. The Barkers arrived in this area in the ’70s and started acquiring land for a golf course as well as for residential areas. They have done well over the years and have helped to build a well planned and vibrant community. One of the areas that they chose not to develop is Centennial Field. They have had unsolicited offers from developers who wanted that piece of property in order to build high-density residences, but the Barkers saw the benefits of keeping the area as a green space.

Read more: Regional district closes park talks

Read more: Column: Community parks benefit health and economy

The Barkers have been in talks with SECA (Shuswap Estates Community Association) as far back as eight or nine years, and with the CSRD for the last six, to come up with a reasonable offer for the property. They aren’t going to give it away! They are in the real estate business! They accepted an offer from the CSRD that was below market price in order to maintain the area as a park. It is a prime piece of real estate that has waterfront access, is a flat, safe place to play on and can be used year round by all of the citizens of the area.

We need this park land and there is none other in the area that would be so beneficial to the community. Once it is gone, it is gone forever as we cannot make new land. The time is right and the price is right to make the decision on purchasing this valuable asset for the community.

Ted Radford,

Blind Bay

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Ryga was a cultural prophet and literary activist
Next story
Letter: Questions to CSRD on proposed Centennial Field purchase

Just Posted

Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Emergency crews on scene

Rebounding osprey population evident in Salmon Arm

Growth attributed to nesting platforms and ban on the use of DDT

Sample tastes of the Shuswap at annual Harvest Festival

Restaurants, wineries and more participate in RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum event

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Head-on collision in North Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP almost four times over legal limit

The power of Pets and Seniors

The four-legged friend you never knew you needed…

Music sets the stage for Salmon Arm Fair

Elvis returns to main stage with local talent and Shuswap Idol hopefuls

Okanagan man’s scratch ticket spells $150,000 win

Birthday W-I-N for young Lumby man

Letter: Questions to CSRD on proposed Centennial Field purchase

Regional district to host public meeting on Sept. 12.

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Pattullo Bridge project budget unchanged as bids come in

Builders wary about union-only rules, contractor group says

Most Read