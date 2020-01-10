Letter: Open Salmon Arm government buildings, schools to homeless

I have the solution to the homeless people in Salmon Arm.

There is a half empty, huge, fully heated building not used after 5 p.m. daily and not at all on weekends: the CSRD building. I know, it’s in the most expensive, most prestigious area of the Shuswap. Also, it’s not insulated on the north side as it was built with stupidity being entirely glass.

I think if we, as considerate and compassionate human beings, would have sharing hearts, homeless people could bring their sleeping bags and sleep in peace once in a while.

I know that most of us do care, but feel helpless about this situation. The answer is in this type of building, including schools that don’t even turn the heat down in unused times.

K. Walker

