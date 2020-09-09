Letter: People need facts about dangers of 5G

Writer suffers from radiation sickness and warns about dangers of the new technology

Re: your article on 5G in Salmon Arm, I recommend studying and publishing the web site of Dr. Davis.

I personally suffer from radiation sickness, that is I get heart arrhythmias, and spikes in blood pressure as well as dizziness in areas with higher electromagnetic radiation.

That, sadly, includes Salmon Arm today.

Twenty and even 10 years ago, I used to spend a lot of time in town shopping and enjoying the ambience of this charming place. Today, I have to forget that. It costs the city business, and not just mine. I know more people from the outlying areas as far as Chase who no longer feel well coming to Salmon Arm.

But no one cares about the fact that we are the canaries in the coal mine. What of the children in Salmon Arm schools who will be irradiated by this military technology? What of the future spikes in cancers? As. Dr. Davis says, cancer has a long latency (20 years often), but even now insurance companies won’t insure against health and environmental damage.

Please give the Environmental Health Trust website a good read. People need to know facts, not propaganda paid for by the telecom industry. And then write an article giving the warning people need. Do we really need artificial intelligence to open our curtains or drive our cars?

Eva Lyman , MCRP

retired planner, and BC granny

