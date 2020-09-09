Letter writer objects to recently announced introduction of 5G technology in Salmon Arm. (Canadian Press photo)

Letter: People need facts about dangers of 5G

Writer suffers from radiation sickness and warns about dangers of the new technology

Re: your article on 5G in Salmon Arm, I recommend studying and publishing the web site of Dr. Davis.

I personally suffer from radiation sickness, that is I get heart arrhythmias, and spikes in blood pressure as well as dizziness in areas with higher electromagnetic radiation.

That, sadly, includes Salmon Arm today.

Twenty and even 10 years ago, I used to spend a lot of time in town shopping and enjoying the ambience of this charming place. Today, I have to forget that. It costs the city business, and not just mine. I know more people from the outlying areas as far as Chase who no longer feel well coming to Salmon Arm.

But no one cares about the fact that we are the canaries in the coal mine. What of the children in Salmon Arm schools who will be irradiated by this military technology? What of the future spikes in cancers? As. Dr. Davis says, cancer has a long latency (20 years often), but even now insurance companies won’t insure against health and environmental damage.

Please give the Environmental Health Trust website a good read. People need to know facts, not propaganda paid for by the telecom industry. And then write an article giving the warning people need. Do we really need artificial intelligence to open our curtains or drive our cars?

Eva Lyman, MCRP

retired planner, and BC granny

Read more: Salmon Arm gets 5G technology, no word yet on cell service at industrial park

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: New system needed to protect forests over shareholders

Just Posted

Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, only one in custody

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Letter: People need facts about dangers of 5G

Writer suffers from radiation sickness and warns about dangers of the new technology

Caller complains to police about large crowd playing softball in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP find no contaventions of COVID-19 restrictions

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

Derek Ryan Baptiste allegedly fired two shots into a basement suite in 2018, one of which struck a woman in the neck

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Most Read