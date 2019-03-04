Letter: Plastic bag ban lacks factual justification

It would be interesting to hear from Mayor (Alan) Harrison and the Left a factual basis on which to base and justify Salmon Arm’s upcoming plastic bag ban.

In light of the fact that plastic bags generally represent 0.5 per cent of the total amount of landfill waste, I believe he would be hard pressed to provide anything other than his musings on “feel good” environmentalism.

Thanks to him and his fellow council members, come July 1st, Salmon Arm residents will have to bear another inconvenience brought about by one more factually devoid edict.

T.W. Pausche

