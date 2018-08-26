Maureen Kennah-Hafstein with some of the supplements she takes each hour to help with her mobility. (File photo)

Letter: Plea for life-giving surgery for Salmon Arm woman

Open letter to Adrian Dix

I am writing to you on behalf of my sister Maureen. I am a resident of Nova Scotia, and over the past several months we have been lobbying very hard to get our sister timely access to the DBS surgery which she needs, and which should be available to her in B.C.

It has been a very eye-opening journey for our family to realize that such a life-altering procedure which is approved and recommended as the treatment of choice for her condition is in reality not available because of lack of funding, (or lack of political will for funding). We have now started a “gofundme” campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/urgent-dbs-surgery-for-maureen) to try and get her the health care she needs in the U.S. We still can’t believe that we have reached this point!

Related: BC woman fights for life-changing surgery

It makes me very sad, angry, shocked, and frustrated that the health-care system in Canada is letting down people like my sister. We almost can’t believe that it has come down to the point that we are even having to do this. We have been paying our taxes, contributing to the Canadian system and I guess trusting that the system would be there when we needed it.

Even at this late stage in the game we are still hoping for a miracle, we are still hoping that we will get word that funding has come through to open another surgical suite in B.C. for DBS surgery, to hire another neurosurgeon, to move the waitlist more quickly, that our sister’s surgery can be done on time (within two months) in Canada, in B.C.

We also pray that no other family is put in this difficult situation of trying to get access to needed health care in Canada.

Jane Williams,

on behalf of Maureen Hafstein

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Horse slaughter, Canada’s dirty little secret

Just Posted

Crews taking advantage of minor rainfall to build guards on Monashee Complex wildfires

Heavy equipment used to create fire guards on four major fires.

Smoke lifting from Okanagan Valley

Health risk from smoke dropping to moderate levels

Salmon Arm curlers win gold, silver medals in national competition

Two teams from the Shuswap stood on podium in Canada 55 Plus Games

Wildfire near Pemberton 20 per cent contained

The Grouse Creek wildfire is estimated at 848 hectares

Free roof replacement a welcome surprise for Salmon Arm resident

Gordon Runge selected as recipient in Integrity Roofing’s annual contest

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Letter: Underpass doesn’t address Highway 1 traffic problems

Our worthy mayor and council are now recommending an underpass plan under… Continue reading

Letter: Plea for life-giving surgery for Salmon Arm woman

Open letter to Adrian Dix:  I am writing to you on behalf… Continue reading

Grouse Creek evac order lifted

Rain helped to crew gain ground on the wildfire

Dancing for a cause

Second annual Mela in support of cancer care and research

Crews continue to work to extinguish wildfires at Placer Mountain Complex

Air support will be available depending on visibility

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

The federal government insists it hasn’t been frozen out of the talks

Brooke Henderson wins CP Women’s Open, first Canadian since 1973

20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, has now won seven LPGA Tour titles

Four firefighters celebrated on social media

The firefighters were in the Central Okanagan, and are now in Vanderhoof

Most Read