Letter: Plea for life-giving surgery for Salmon Arm woman

Maureen Kennah-Hafstein with some of the supplements she takes each hour to help with her mobility. (File photo)

Open letter to Adrian Dix:

I am writing to you on behalf of my sister Maureen. I am a resident of Nova Scotia, and over the past several months we have been lobbying very hard to get our sister timely access to the DBS surgery which she needs, and which should be available to her in B.C.

It has been a very eye-opening journey for our family to realize that such a life-altering procedure which is approved and recommended as the treatment of choice for her condition is in reality not available because of lack of funding, (or lack of political will for funding). We have now started a “gofundme” campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/urgent-dbs-surgery-for-maureen) to try and get her the health care she needs in the U.S. We still can’t believe that we have reached this point!

It makes me very sad, angry, shocked, and frustrated that the health-care system in Canada is letting down people like my sister. We almost can’t believe that it has come down to the point that we are even having to do this. We have been paying our taxes, contributing to the Canadian system and I guess trusting that the system would be there when we needed it.

Even at this late stage in the game we are still hoping for a miracle, we are still hoping that we will get word that funding has come through to open another surgical suite in B.C. for DBS surgery, to hire another neurosurgeon, to move the waitlist more quickly, that our sister’s surgery can be done on time (within two months) in Canada, in B.C.

We also pray that no other family is put in this difficult situation of trying to get access to needed health care in Canada.

Jane Williams,

on behalf of Maureen Hafstein

