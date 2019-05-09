Letter: Political promises appeal to dream of getting something for nothing

Politicians appeal to our greedy little ‘lottery gene’ which causes most of us to dream about getting something for nothing.

If we could control that insatiable urge, politicians would have to change their campaign strategies, and that would be a good thing.

Justin Trudeau’s Sunny Ways campaign promised Canadians a Utopian country, including electoral reform, inconsequential budget deficits, large tax dividends from government-regulated marijuana sales and environment-friendly resource development.

What have we got so far? The same voting system; a bulging federal deficit; dopey bureaucratic bungling; and public ownership in a stagnated pipeline project.

Now we are being subjected to Andrew Sheer’s Steer Manure Daze. During a recent foreign policy speech, he promised to embrace our military allies, join the U.S. missile defence program, expand the Canadian military mission in Ukraine, buy new submarines and remove politics from government procurements. Next week he will probably be promising an open, accountable government, lower taxes and a chicken in everybody’s ‘pot.’

-Lloyd Atkins

