Letter: Political promises appeal to dream of getting something for nothing

Politicians appeal to our greedy little ‘lottery gene’ which causes most of us to dream about getting something for nothing.

If we could control that insatiable urge, politicians would have to change their campaign strategies, and that would be a good thing.

Justin Trudeau’s Sunny Ways campaign promised Canadians a Utopian country, including electoral reform, inconsequential budget deficits, large tax dividends from government-regulated marijuana sales and environment-friendly resource development.

What have we got so far? The same voting system; a bulging federal deficit; dopey bureaucratic bungling; and public ownership in a stagnated pipeline project.

Read more: Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Read more: Letter: Raitt puts Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to shame

Read more: Refugee changes will hurt women asylum seekers, women’s organizations say

Now we are being subjected to Andrew Sheer’s Steer Manure Daze. During a recent foreign policy speech, he promised to embrace our military allies, join the U.S. missile defence program, expand the Canadian military mission in Ukraine, buy new submarines and remove politics from government procurements. Next week he will probably be promising an open, accountable government, lower taxes and a chicken in everybody’s ‘pot.’

-Lloyd Atkins

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: No mystery to McGuire Lake

Just Posted

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Invasive mussels campaign ramps up for May long weekend

Shuswap organizations encourage residents to speak with boaters from out of province

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Worm Couple wins bet by becoming master composters

Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

International tech company opens North American headquarters in Kelowna

IPMC Smart Technologies celebrated the grand opening of its new Landmark Centre office on May 8

Letter: Political promises appeal to dream of getting something for nothing

Politicians appeal to our greedy little ‘lottery gene’ which causes most of… Continue reading

Letter: No mystery to McGuire Lake

McGuire Lake as ‘bottomless’ is naturally appealing, but Russel Ruhr could have… Continue reading

Young entrepreneurs participate in start-up event

Summerland youths attend TechStars event in Kelowna

Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

Project will give Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Most Read