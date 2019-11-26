Letter: Pot shop proposed for South Shuswap not family oriented

I was disappointed to receive a ‘forward’ this week, announcing a cannabis application for Blind Bay, at the Village Grocer location.

A public meeting respecting the same had unfortunately already expired (Nov. 19), and was apparently conducted in Sorrento and not Blind Bay?

I do not recall any public notices posted on local bulletin boards, nor even in the Nov. 14 newspaper immediately prior. However, the CSRD website does have a short ‘on-line’ survey, permitting residents to express their opinions on this application, and I hope you do before Dec. 9!

Google confirms 10 cannabis sites (including both on-line and actual outlets), presently available and serving the Salmon Arm area, not to mention the new ‘dispensary’ outlet near Tri Crown.

Copper Island Cannabis Co.’s application advises it “should be noted that the Blind Bay Village Grocer operates a liquor outlet within the main grocery building.” I assume this statement was intended to somehow justify and ‘lessen’ the impact of their now wanting to also sell cannabis and drug-related accessories near their family oriented market. What their application does not mention is the sale of: groceries, candy and pop, a deli and bakery for visiting families, along with an ice cream outlet for our children. Nor did they mention the two student bus stops along Balmoral in the immediate vicinity of the Village Grocer, which is now part of a franchise and no longer owned by locals Annette and Colby!

This application is not about supplying a badly needed service for local residents, but about making more money, and at any cost. If this application is approved, especially at this location, I may have to consider buying my groceries and gas elsewhere. How about you?

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

