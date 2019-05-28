Letter: Prime minister masterful at apologizing

Prime Minister Trudeau has become masterful at apologizing, especially for things that happened years ago and can not be directly linked back to him. Perhaps he doesn’t believe actions trump words.

I don’t know how Trudeau is going to work it into his busy jet-setting, pre-election campaigning, but I suspect he will find a way to apologize to all the descendents of Adam and Eve. It will be interesting to see who Trudeau says is responsible for the eviction of that young, naive couple from the Garden of Eden. He might finger the lowly serpent or possibly the almighty landlord, but my money is on him blaming Stephen Harper.

Lloyd Atkins

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
