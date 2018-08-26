Letter: Prime Minister termed a dictator

We now have a dictator governing our country. And somehow the news media seems to be fine with this arrangement.

The latest example is the slogan worn by all the coaches in the CFL. We know that the federal government provides funding to the CFL. Obviously the dictator Trudeau has required all the coaching staff to wear his latest mantra.

Where exactly is the diversity in the CFL? Where are the Chinese players? Where are the Japanese players? Where are the Philippino players? Where are the Inuit players?

I don’t see a whole lot of diversity among the players in the CFL. The coaching staff choose to be hypocritical rather than stand up to the demands of our dictatorial PM. So sad!

Alfred Schalm

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

