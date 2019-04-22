Letter: Prime minister’s preachy style off-putting

Justin Trudeau has a flair for preaching to his supporters in packed town halls, and for cleverly responding to tough questions with ambiguous answers, but he’s more of a supercilious ‘do-as-I-say’ lecturer than an inspiring ‘we-can-get-this-done-together’ mentor.

Our prime minister has had a number of years to help educate global-warming skeptics, but instead spent far too much time telling people what he thinks they must do. His preachy, self-promoting style has generated varying amounts of resentment in our country and abroad.

Perhaps someone should tell Mr. Trudeau that small dogs are very annoying when they bark incessantly. And when it comes to global affairs, Canada is a small dog.

Like it or not, the whole world is swimming in the same pool. Is there really much point in Canadians getting out of the water to use coin-operated toilets if other people, especially our closest neighbours, won’t do the same?

Finding timely solutions for climate change will require a committed, well-funded, multinational response, but it must be worldwide to succeed. If it isn’t, those who make financial sacrifices will quickly realize they are being played for suckers and will become irate and uncooperative.

Most Read