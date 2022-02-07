Letter: Protesters against mandates ‘hardly a fringe element’

Shuswap residents lined up along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm show their support of truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy that passed through Salmon Arm on its way to Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Jamie-Lee Smoch/Jamie-Lee Photography)

I am responding to Shelley Desautels’ opinion piece in last week’s Observer.

Since she was a federal Liberal candidate in the last election it isn’t surprising she is adopting a similar line as Prime Minister Trudeau – albeit his tone and word choices are nowhere near as disrespectful, discriminatory and divisive.

She states the trucker rally in Ottawa is “anti-government, anti-vaccination and anti-mandate.” She references posters that read “Take back Canada.”

I’ve read and seen demands that the prime minister resign. I believe this is because people want a kinder Canada than what he is showing his citizens and, embarrassingly, the world, in his policies and statements. Protesters want back the generally considerate, peaceful Canada that existed before he began blaminghonest, hard-working Canadians who happen to disagree with him.

Regarding what she calls anti-government, I disagree. Protesters are calling on the Senate and the Governor General to step in and do what protesters perceive to be the right thing. Whether or not we agree with their perspective, it seems obvious they are trying to work with government and are not against government.

As far as being anti-vaccination, this is a bald falsehood. Many, if not most of them, are vaccinated but oppose forced vaccination.

Finally, yes, they are anti-mandate. On January 31, 2022 Angus-Reid published the result of their poll which found 54 per cent of Canadians are in favour of ending restrictions, including mandates. So, the protesters are hardly a ‘fringe’ element of society, regardless of how our prime minister and his press minions try to demean and misrepresent them.

I was reluctant to attend a protest, fearing nasty behaviour which might paint me as an extremist. My curiosity overcame my reluctance, and I have attended two in Salmon Arm. I observed people of all ages, happy and smiling, and making their beliefs known in a democratic way, waving Canadian flags and homemade signs. The first time, I saw a truck with a swastika drive past. I didn’t notice anyone cheering it. Bright lights attract bugs.

And of the traffic passing by, I witnessed many drivers waving and smiling, honking their horns to the cheers and waves of demonstrators. Some looked neutral, and one woman opened her window and gave a rude finger. The retired health worker standing beside me smiled and said, “Blow people like that a kiss!”

Another woman gave a thumbs down. I liked that. She was respectfully telling us she disagreed. I was never prouder of being a Canadian.

Letters to the editor