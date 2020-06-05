Letter: Providing odd jobs could benefit homeless

Writer says work would help instill a sense of pride

As a result of this virus situation, the local cold beer stores and the government liquor store have stopped taking empty bottles.

I ended up going out to west Salmon Arm to the large recycle and bottle depot.

I saw one of the employees there and asked him if he would be willing to unload my trunk and told him he could keep the money for himself. (I am handicapped so I try and get help when I can.) The depot worker had a huge grin on his face and was most grateful for my gesture. The people working there are most likely paid minimum wage, and work in a cold building with no heat let alone A/C. You don’t need to ring a bell and wait for some comparatively well-paid government worker to come and assist. A trunk full of bottles might be more than they earn in an hour.

The people at the depot are choosing to work instead of being on some social assistance program.

I have to wonder about the many homeless people wandering around town. Surely, welfare and the Salvation Army could spend some energy towards finding some bits of work for them to do. It may restore some dignity to them working and lead them off the streets.

Read more: A population in crisis: homelessness in the Shuswap

Read more: COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

If one pitches a tent in a park in Vancouver, the city will put you up in a hotel for a few months and provide you with food. How may of these people are able to do some kind of work? If they were encouraged to take on some odd jobs to help out the city they may get a sense of pride working for their accommodations and develop a sense of working for a living.

Bob White

