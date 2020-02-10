Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Writer appalled by police raids of First Nations defending their right to oppose pipeline

I am appalled at the RCMP raids on the Wet’suwet’en/Yintah camp and the arrest of many who are defending their right to oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

This pipeline would carry fracked gas (i.e., methane), which is 84 times more potent a climate change driver than carbon dioxide over a 20 year period.

The BC government is in process of adopting Bill 41, which would harmonize BC laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Read more: Hundreds in Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Read more: Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

Under Bill 41, the Crown government cannot unilaterally decide on what to do with the territories and homelands of Indigenous people who have never ceded control of their traditional territory. In fact, the Bill provides a mechanism to include Indigenous peoples as partners in decision-making processes.

The BC government should show that it is serious about respecting the rights of BC’s Indigenous people by withdrawing its support for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and stopping the RCMP raids and arrests.

In so doing, the government would also demonstrate that it is serious about addressing the climate emergency which is quickly reaching crisis levels.

Anne Morris

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Greta Thunberg not afraid to speak the truth

Just Posted

Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Vehicle passenger and semi driver uninjured in Feb. 7 accident in Tappen

Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

A free screening of Era of Megafires will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to… Continue reading

Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to town next month

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Writer appalled by police raids of First Nations defending their right to oppose pipeline

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

RCMP investigating alleged road rage incident in Oliver

Suspect described as mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, dark hair in dark pickup truck.

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents diamond jubilee concert

Event on Feb. 8 a side-by-side concert with Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Sicamous Eagles gain ground on Kamloops Storm in race for playoff spot

Another matchup with rival Kamloops squad scheduled for Feb. 14.

Most Read