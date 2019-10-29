Letter: Put pressure on North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to step up for veterans

Thousands of tax dollars will be spent by Remembrance Day telling us “Lest we forget.”

Re-elected MP Mel Arnold is set to earn a base salary of $179k, $182k, $185k and $189k in each of the next four years. Yet Canada doesn’t have enough money for veterans.

Mr. Arnold will spend thousands of tax dollars by Remembrance Day telling us “Lest we forget,” knowing the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed veterans when in government. (Liberal governments also deserve blame.)

Non-conservatives in this riding don’t have a voice in Ottawa, so it is up to the 49 per cent who voted for Mel Arnold to stand up for veterans. Hopefully, when these folks put on their poppies, they will take five minutes to contact Mr. Arnold. Maybe, with a little pressure from supporters, the CPC will do the right thing and work with the Liberal government to pay veterans what we have owed them for a long, long time.

Read more: Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Read more:‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

B. Cousins

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter