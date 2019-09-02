Letter: Reader questions city’s community energy plan

Community conversation wanted before voting on plan that might be ‘a legacy of a nightmare’

Am I the only person who is wondering what scientific data our new “climate action plan” is based on?

Has the council considered what occurred in Georgetown, Texas, when they voted for a green movement? A successful grant application saw renewable energy implemented and left the city with a nightmare, increased taxes, energy bills rising by 30 to 40 per cent, and the entire council was ousted.

Perhaps the best action plan our councillors could take is to examine some tier 3 scientific data. The model that is used for the IPCC, which Councillor Lavery appears to be basing his “climate emergency” on, was just in the British Columbia Supreme Court. I urge everyone to look at that court case and ponder why the data behind the model was not brought forth.

It was the most opportune time to prove that the science was rock solid.

Read more: Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

Read more: Gallery applauds as Salmon Arm council approves energy plan

I also do not feel comfortable declaring a climate emergency based on a model or UN fear-based propaganda. Let us base our decisions on peer-reviewed scientific facts. And if it is true, as Councillor Lavery states, that “the science is in.” Then, give us all a chance to look at that science.

What if the environmental action plan purchased by our council on Aug. 26 was actually a ticking time bomb? Coun. Flynn offered a public input session in October to discuss the matter before a climate emergency was declared. Let’s do that.

Our elected leaders need to consider that there are 17,706 Salmon Arm constituents.

The voices of 40 residents must not drown everyone else out. We must have a community conversation before council takes a vote that may leave a legacy of a nightmare.

Susan Ladner

Most Read