Letter: Resident relieved by referendum results on Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

We are so very fortunate, and I am personally thankful, to live in a country and community where democracy permits us to meaningfully voice our individual opinions and concerns.

I am also grateful for Freedom of the Press, and the willingness of our local newspapers to print the views and opinions of the little guy.

The majority have spoken in a definitive manner and now it is time for everyone to put their feelings behind them and move forward.

There is so much to celebrate in our respective communities, with amenities we often take for granted. We have some of the most beautiful lakes and mountain scenery in the province. We also enjoy great recreational opportunities (hiking, boating, golfing, quadding, fishing, camping), and a community spirit that is centred in our local community halls (exercise classes, crafts, painting classes, dinners and dances), summer evening concerts, public functions and civic parades.

All of the aforementioned currently exist for your participation and enjoyment, without the necessity of: further rules and regulations, bylaws, permits, fees, etc.

A special thank you to our committee, Concerned Citizens of Blind Bay, for their hard work and time, and also to those of you who took the opportunity to exercise your franchise, whether pro or con, in the best interests of both communities.

Have a great summer!

Ken Smith,

on behalf of Concerned Citizens of Blind Bay

