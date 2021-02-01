Letter: Resident urges city councillor to resign over Mexico trip

Mr. Eliason, it is time you resigned!

I was shocked and disappointed to read that Councillor Chad Eliason went to Mexico for a vacation over Christmas. Mexico, where close to two million people have Covid-19 and 150,000 people have died!

It’s not illegal for people to vacation in other countries, but we look to our municipal, provincial and federal representatives to set the example of leadership, how we behave and obey the guidelines set by our medical professionals.

I don’t understand why our leaders think they are privileged and ‘rules’ don’t apply to them? “Do as I say, not as I do,” and when caught out apologize. Hogwash! Unfortunately in the Municipal Act, we do not have the luxury to recall a council member who breaks the rules.

The majority of us are following the health-care guidelines. We are 11 months into social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, using hand sanitizers, not gathering in groups, or going to a movie or out for a meal, and not seeing our friends, or our children and grandchildren. And, not taking vacations to foreign countries!

This pandemic has devastated everybody. People have lost their jobs, lost their businesses, can’t put food on the table.

We need responsible leadership in our community.

What Mr. Eliason did was irresponsible. He should resign.

Janice Hamilton

