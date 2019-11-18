Letter: Respecting rights before pipeline

How do Justin Trudeau’s detractors think his government could more quickly complete the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project – that is, without the police state and/or armed forces getting brutally involved?

What more could he realistically do, considering the fact aboriginal title rights must be observed, along with general populace constitutional and charter rights?

Would the large number of project protesters – including those of many aboriginal nations – actually be expected to drop their strong moral and ethical convictions simply because, say, we had a new vocally pro-oil Conservative federal government?

Indeed, the Trudeau Liberal government used the very same National Energy Board as did the Harper Conservatives to now twice approve (many call it rubber stamping) the pipeline project, while failing to consider the threats the greatly increased oil tanker traffic will pose to B.C.’s tourist-attracting waters and the life within it, including the endangered southern resident Orca whale.

Also, let’s not forget that the governing Liberals early this year gave the increasingly outdated dirty-energy fossil fuel sector 12 times the subsidization allocated to clean renewable energy innovative technologies.

Frank Sterle Jr.