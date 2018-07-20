Letter: Roads in Shuswap’s Blind Bay being neglected

Two weeks ago we went for a drive to Notch Hill Estates. Beautiful country, with excellent paved roads.

On the weekend, I went to the Skimikin Landfill (dump) and again, the paved roads are in excellent condition. But in Blind Bay, where we have hundreds of taxpaying residents, our roads are little better than paved cow trails!

Centennial Drive is not only disgraceful, it is dangerous with its crumbling shoulders, cracks and holes. Road maintenance this past winter was horrible and in the summer no one even cuts back the brush where roads intersect, making safe entrances and exits almost impossible!

So where do our hundreds of thousands of local tax dollars go? To fund more bike lanes in Vancouver, or for new Rapid Transit lines, or perhaps another bridge? We’ve got money for grants to study fish habitat, mussel invasions and park trails; how about funds for basic safe roads for us, the taxpayer? Mr. Kyllo, department of highways, CSRD, you are spending our tax dollars. When is it our turn? Do we have to withhold tax payments next June to get your attention?

Ken Smith

newsroom@saobserver.net
