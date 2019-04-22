Letter: Roadside breakdown resolved by Good Samaritans

On Thursday afternoon, in the pouring rain, I found myself broken down with two cars on my large flat deck.

Parked on the shoulder with hood open and four-way flashers on, I watched endless traffic go by as well as three RCMP cruisers not in any hurry to lend assistance.

A vehicle stopped a hundred yards past me and backed up to my vehicle. Two men got out and it turned out be Mark and Brad Schneider from Jacobson Ford in Salmon Arm. They asked what the problem was and came to a plan to help me to get underway.

These two fellows deserve extreme kudos for helping and taking the time to do so.

Thanks to Mark and Brad for their time and energy to help someone in need.

Kirk Jones

