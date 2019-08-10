Letter: Rude runner riles dog walker on Salmon Arm trail

Writer offers what it means to share the trail

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, my friend and I with our three dogs were enjoying a leisurely morning walk through Coyote Park.

Without warning, a runner suddenly barged between us and kept going. He had not alerted us to his approach. He did not slow down. His behavior suggested that he owned the trail and no one was going to get in his way. About 10 minutes later, he once again came up behind us, this time saying something unintelligible and with so little warning that by the time I turned around he was inches from my dogs. I did not have time to pull them aside. He very nearly stepped on them and almost knocked me over.

Once again he did not slow down.

When my friend and I told him to share the trail, he yelled as he ran away: “You share the trail. You’re selfish.” Really?

Read more: Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Read more: City chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Read more: Salmon Arm council to look at proposal for ‘informal’ disc golf course

I have been walking in Coyote Park for 15 years and have never before encountered such dangerous and rude behavior. I have always appreciated the many courteous runners in the park who alert me to their approach and then slow down as they pass to give me the opportunity and time to rein in my dogs, getting them out of harm’s way while also securing safe passage for the runner. Not so with this fellow. His need to clock a good time took precedence over everyone’s safety. His complete lack of common courtesy was inexcusable.

I refer him to the online article Mean Runners Suck: How Not to be a Jerk on the Trail.

Others and I who walk our dogs in Coyote Park are happy to move to the side of the trail to let runners and cyclists pass, but in return we expect them to alert us to their approach well in advance, and then to proceed by us politely and with care. That is called sharing the trail.

Valerie J. Millar

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MS Society closes North Okanagan doors

Just Posted

City council back to the beach lots at Canoe

Lease lots to be discussed in Salmon Arm council chambers on Aug. 12

Sicamous opposes CSRD plans for recycle depot move

Mayor asks to leave facility in current mall location, not compromise appearance of downtown

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate road rage on Highway 1 as criminal assault

Car driver reported to have stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

RCMP treating truck fire at horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

City chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of Salmon Arm’s top community ranking

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters remembered for love of wine and love of family

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Most Read