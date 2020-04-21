Letter: Safety efforts at Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods appreciated

Couple grateful for store’s response to COVID-19 virus

Kudos to Salmon Arm’s Save-On-Foods.

We have so appreciated the way their staff have responded to fighting the virus. Carts are continually wiped at the door where you also sanitize your hands as you enter. There’s another chance to clean your hands just inside the door. Markings on the floor are easily seen and clerks remind when this is not remembered.

Counters are wiped down when you are finished. Shelves are constantly being filled.

There’s a core of workers that have been there a long time. We wish we knew all their names, but we recall Francis and Sheryl, who have always impressed us with their knowledge and helpfulness.

Thank you each and everyone who makes it such a positive experience to shop in your store, particularly at this time.

We are grateful.

Paula and Dean Fredlund

Coronavirus

Letter: Day of Mourning to be marked with gratitude for essential workers

