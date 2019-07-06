Letter: Salmar commended for attempting to show controversial film

Writer disgusted someone took choice away from public with alleged threats of violence

The last few days I have been following some of the comments on Facebook about what people are saying about the film Unplanned and the reason its showing has been cancelled at the Salmar Classic.

This movie is adapted from the book by Abby Johnson called Unplanned. It’s her story about her life working in the abortion industry and being very active in the pro-choice community.

While working at Planned Parenthood she was asked to assist in an ultrasound-guided abortion and, as the film poster says, “What she saw there changed everything.” Why? Because she watched as a 13-week old fetus tried to get away from the abortion instruments.

I want to thank the Salmar for originally being in support of showing this film. To go against the norm and being one of the 24 theaters in Canada to be brave and show this controversial film was greatly appreciated by the people who wished to view it.

Although I am upset that I cannot watch this film in theatre and support the theatre in showing this film, I completely understand the reasoning for cancelling the showing.

I am disgusted that someone took the choice away from the public with alleged threats of violence. I’m not shocked that a threat was made, but am shocked that it happened here, in tolerable and welcoming Salmon Arm. I hope the RCMP take this matter seriously and launch a full investigation.

I invite everyone to look up Abby Johnson’s testimony online.

J. Pelletier

