Letter: Salmon Arm gas prices reason to not shop local

Writer finds cheaper fuel to be had in neighbouring communities

I was going to purchase a can of WD40 because I was concerned the gas pump meters in Salmon Arm might all be stuck at $126.9, where they have sat for two months.

But the good old SASSCC (Salmon Arm Service Station Coffee Cartel) finally got their act together, met over coffee and uniformly lowered their pump prices all the way down $125.9. Wow!

Guess that is why us folks still continue to buy our gas in Blind Bay at $119.9, or Sorrento at $117.9, Enderby at $119.9, or Kamloops anywhere from $112.9 to $115.9.

Really makes you want to shop ‘local’ doesn’t it?

I’ve also noticed how the glow has gone out the car wash industry, where a toonie in town will only get you half a car wash now. Sad.

Read more: Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

Read more: Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates

Ken Smith