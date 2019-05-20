Letter: Salmon Arm gouged at the pump

For the past two weeks, I waited to see if the Salmon Arm Gas Station Coffee Cartel would do the honest, decent thing with their pump pricing.

I watched them take delivery of new fuel (as did Tappen) and guess what: for more than two weeks, the price of gas in Slamin’ Arm remains at $1.46.9, while you can fill up in Tappen for $1.39.9 – seven cents a liter cheaper!

Even Blind Bay is only $142.9, with Armstrong at $140.9 and all of Lake Country at $1.39.9. Such an inviting retirement place for seniors, single parents and those living on or below the poverty line.

You the consumer can make a difference, by choosing wisely.

Ken Smith

Blind Bay

